Founder And CEO: Bipin Chandra Bags Champion Of Change Award

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India Esyasoft Technologies' visionary Founder and CEO, Bipin Chandra , was honoured with the“Champions of Change Award (Karnataka)” by the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit organization recognized by Govt. of India, for his outstanding leadership and transformative impact. Chandra received a Gold Medal and a Citation from the Governor of Karnataka, Shri Thawad Chand Gehlot as part of the felicitation.





Mr. Bipin Chandra, Founder and CEO - Esyasoft





Constitutional Jury members headed by Justice K G Balakrishnan, Former Chief Justice of India and Former Chairman of NHRC, selected the awardees. Eminent personalities were felicitated for their work in areas like social development, community services, and acts of courage.





Chandra was awarded alongside several other eminent personalities including, Bharat Ratna C N R Rao (Indian Chemist, Former Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister), Padma Vibhushan S M Krishna (27th External Affairs Minister, 18th Governor of Maharashtra & 10th Chief Minister of Karnataka), Padma Vibhushan Dr. D Veerendra Heggade (Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha), Padma Shri Tulsi Gowda (Indian Environmentalist), Padma Shri Manjamma Jogathi (Transgender, Folk Artist), Shri Tejasvi Surya (Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha & President of Youth Wing of BJP), Shri Venkatesh Prasad (Indian Former Cricketer and Coach), Shri Vishnuvardhan (Posthumous, Indian Kannada Actor), Dr. V Ravichandran (Indian Kannada Actor & Director), Ms. Khusboo Yadav (CEO, Jio Entertainment Services), Shri Prithvi Raj Singh (Founder, Gameskraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), Shri Anand Sankeshwar (Md, VRL Logistics), Tejasvi Surya (Member of Parliament, Bangalore South), Upendra Rao ( Indian actor and filmmaker ), Dr. Somdutta Singh (Assiduus Global Inc.), and Bipin Dayal (Managing Director, CData Software India).





The ceremony was graced by many distinguished guests and dignitaries including the Chairperson of the Award Selection Committee, Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, Vice-Chairperson of the Award Selection Committee and former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Gyan Sudha Mishra, President of the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy, Advocate Mr. Nandan Jha, Mr. Shyam Jaju (Former National Vice President, Bharatiya Janata Party) and Dayakar Ratakonda (Former Indian Ambassador).





A seasoned tech leader and evangelist, Bipin Chandra is at the forefront of change in the utilities sector. Chandra founded Esyasoft in 2014, following his zeal for technology and sustainability. The company has since emerged as a significant player in the International Holding Company in Abu Dhabi. Under his leadership, Esyasoft has come to be associated with cutting-edge smart grid solutions encompassing blockchain, quantum computing, IoT, MDMS, and analytics. Besides, Chandra has spearheaded Esyasoft's global expansion to Europe, CIS, Africa, the US, India, and the UAE.





“We have swiftly connected over 25 million customers in more than 35 utilities worldwide,” Chandra shares.“Our wide range of customers and business alliances showcase our significant progress in changing the global smart utility market,” he adds.





Chandra works with top Energy Utilities, OEMs, and System Integrators to create Smart Grid and Smart City solutions, banking on his extensive experience and understanding of energy infrastructure. He is considered an authority in SaaS-based technology, including blockchain, quantum computing systems, data analysis, AI-driven decision assistance, and IoT communication gateways. Chandra's vision lies in helping the biggest names in the industry benefit from these cutting-edge technologies, guaranteeing a higher success rate, lowered expenses, and quicker project execution.





Chandra's dedication goes beyond technology innovation and encompasses environmental responsibility and sustainability. His company focuses on using its smart grid solutions to enhance grid efficiency, lower carbon footprints, and advance the worldwide Net Zero Goals.





Another aspect of Chandra's ethics is his strong sense of social duty. Esyasoft frequently participates in programs like Grant a Wish, which supports over six NGOs and gives 450 children a great Christmas. Esyasoft also actively supports various orphanages.





The NIT Jamshedpur alumnus has demonstrated a conviction in cooperative, tolerant, and empowering work cultures throughout his entrepreneurial endeavours. He has been awarded by Economic Times Global Indian Leaders 2022, National Award, Govt. of India for energy efficiency solutions, Govt. of Karnataka Elevate 100 Innovation award in 2018.





“Providing answers to pressing issues facing society is the cornerstone of a prosperous business,” Chandra notes. His respect for J.R.D. Tata acts as a beacon of light, in line with Tata's principles of corporate expansion and social responsibility.





Bipin Chandra is a trailblazer in the ever-evolving field of sustainability and technology, impacting the utilities industry. His story serves as an inspiration to IT enthusiasts and entrepreneurs around the world, demonstrating the transforming potential of invention, drive, and social responsibility.