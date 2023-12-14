Huawei Unveils First Open-Ear Earbuds And Most Powerful Tablet

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Huawei unveiled its latest tablets, laptops, and earbuds at the Huawei Innovative Product Launch event themed“Creation of Beauty” in Dubai yesterday. Among the new devices launched at the event were the Huawei FreeClip, a pair of fashionable earbuds with an open ear design, the Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2” - Huawei's largest tablet to date, a refreshed lineup of the MateBook D 16 laptops, and the PaperMatte Edition of the popular MatePad Air. This latest product launch follows in the footsteps of the“Fashion Forward” event in October, which saw the unveiling of a new lineup of wearable products.

“Technology can be a canvas for creativity. With the Huawei FreeClip, we are bringing fashion to wearable audio tech, turning them into a statement of style. It is the result of Huawei's continuous exploration and investment in creating groundbreaking innovations. We are also introducing the new Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2”, a tablet that will help people unleash their creativity,” said Pablo Ning, President of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service Global Ecosystem Development & Sales Department.

The FreeClip are Huawei's first open-ear earbuds that combine wireless audio and chic design in one versatile device that resembles jewellery. Users can enjoy the comfort of open-ear listening and express their personal style at the same time. Thanks to the innovative C-bridge Design, they fit snugly along the curvature of the ear. The C-bridge Design is the centrepiece of the FreeClip that serves as the earbuds' clip and the connector between the acoustic and battery units. The FreeClip design is based on data from research done on 10,000+ human ears to refine the micron-level ergonomic design that has undergone 25,000+ reliability tests. This ensures that the earbuds stay on the ears even during the most intense physical activities.

The FreeClip's open-ear listening technology delivers clear and immersive sound without blocking the ambient noise. To minimise sound leakage and ensure privacy, the earbuds use a reverse sound wave system that intelligently adjusts the volume and cancels the sound waves that leak out of the earbuds.

The earbuds come in a shell-shaped charging case that has a pearlescent sheen and a smooth stone-like texture. The case offers a comfortable grip and a unique aesthetic that blends simplicity and elegance. With the charging case, the FreeClip boasts a total music playback time of 36 hours. If the battery runs low, users can quickly charge the earbuds for 10 minutes and enjoy 3 hours of listening.

Huawei FreeClip will be available in Qatar in quarter one 2024 from Huawei's online platforms as well as certified retailers.

The MatePad Pro 13.2” brings some groundbreaking innovations to Huawei's tablet lineup. It features a vast flexible OLED screen and has an astonishing 94% screen-to-body ratio, making it the tablet with the highest screen-to-body ratio currently available. And the screen boasts a high refresh rate of up to 144Hz. With its incredibly lightweight and slim design, the tablet sets a new standard for tablets in terms of portability.

It weighs only 580g and measures just 5.5mm in thickness, making it one of the thinnest tablet available on the market. Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2” will be available in Qatar in quarter one 2024 from Huawei's online platforms as well as certified retailers.

At the launch event, Huawei also announced its upcoming GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity, set to begin on January 5, 2024.

With this activity, Huawei offers a global platform for digital creators to showcase their works and encourages people from all walks of life to unleash their creative side.