Saudi Defense Minister, NATO Chief Discuss Cooperation Efforts

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman Al-Saud discussed, Wednesday via phone, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg cooperation domains and efforts. In a press statement, the Saudi Ministry of Defense noted that both sides mulled efforts to bolster regional and international security and stability as well as several other issues of common interest. (end) rg

