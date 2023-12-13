Amir Chairs Supreme Economic Council Meeting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment, chaired Wednesday the Council's fourth meeting of 2023 at the Amiri Diwan.

His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani, the Deputy Chairman of the Council, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, and members of the council attended the meeting.

The council discussed the decisions and recommendations made in its third meeting for 2023, along with the projects follow-up report. The council was briefed on the report on the state's economic priorities and took the appropriate decisions in this regard.

The Council was also briefed on the presentations on the economic indicators of the country, the organization of economic zones, and updates of the Free Zones Authority.

Furthermore, the council discussed the topics listed on its agenda and took the appropriate decisions in their regard.

