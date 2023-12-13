Triple G Ventures And Insoundz Join Forces To Showcase Cutting-Edge Generative AI Audio Tech At CES 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Generative AI Audio Enhancement

insoundz Brings ReviveTM, Generative AI Audio Enhancement to CES for the First Time, Poised to Set A New Standard in Audio

- Emil Winebrand, Co-Founder and CEO of insoundzFRAMINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Triple G Ventures LLC, an acclaimed business growth firm dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, continues its strategic collaboration with insoundz ( ), a revolutionary Generative AI Audio Enhancement company. Together, they are poised to showcase groundbreaking technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, NV, taking place from January 9-12. insoundz will showcase Revive TM at the Venetian Hospitality Suite.Gregg Stein, Founding Partner of Triple G Ventures, "Our partnership with insoundz is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation. This collaboration brings together Triple G Ventures' expertise, partner network, and growth engine with insoundz's cutting-edge Generative AI Audio Technology and the Revive TM product line."insoundz, empowers individuals to reshape the auditory landscape, ensuring effective and inclusive sound experiences for all. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, insoundz's mission is to enable people to showcase their talents, express themselves freely, and share their expertise effortlessly.Visitors to the CES 2024 Venetian Hospitality Suite, will have the exclusive opportunity to experience insoundz's groundbreaking Generative AI Audio Enhancement technology firsthand. The suite will provide an immersive environment where guests can engage with the insoundz team, gaining insights into the latest advancements in Generative AI Audio Technology.The recently released mobile version of ReviveTM introduces unprecedented flexibility for content creators and businesses enabling users to experience advanced Generative AI Audio Enhancement directly on their mobile devices, making their content studio quality. With features such as seamless sharing over social media, effortless uploading to cloud storage, and the ability to share enhanced audio recordings with friends. The revamped interface is now smoother and more intuitive than ever, turning the audio enhancement process into a delightful user experience.Emil Winebrand, Co-Founder and CEO of insoundz, remarked, "At insoundz, we believe in the transformative power of sound. Our collaboration with Triple G Ventures has allowed us to push the boundaries and bring Generative AI products to wider audiences, industries, and customers. CES 2024 provides the perfect platform to unveil our latest innovations and share the future of Generative AI Audio Enhancement with the world.To book a meeting and explore the insoundz experience at CES 2024, RSVP at the following link: [INSERT RSVP LINK].About Triple G Ventures:The award-winning go-to global business growth accelerator for rising brands, scaling emerging tech companies empowering the creator economy. Triple G Ventures specializes in business growth from seed to scale in consumer and creator tech including, but not limited to, IoT, AI, Web 3.0, Machine Learning, IT, A/V Tech, EdTech, and more. Triple G Ventures architects and delivers brand strategy, product definition, go-to-market, channel strategy, sales and marketing strategy and execution, digital transformation, strategic partnerships, business operations, team development, financial business strategy, and planning.About insoundz:insoundz ( ), the groundbreaking generative AI audio enhancement company, empowers humans to reshape the landscape of sound and communication. Our unwavering mission is to ensure effective and inclusive auditory experiences for all, enabling individuals to showcase their talents, freely express themselves, and effortlessly share their expertise and skills anytime, anywhere. As proud recipients of the prestigious Red Dot Design award, we are headquartered in Tel Aviv, with a diverse team spanning the globe.

