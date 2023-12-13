Seaside Cannabis Company: Cape Cod's 1St Destination Dispensary Experience Opens In Orleans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Locally-owned, centrally located in the commercial hub of the outer-Cape, Seaside offers a unique 'deli-style' experience with products thoughtfully curated for all types of consumers.

ORLEANS, Mass., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than six years of effort,

Seaside Cannabis Company is set to open its doors to the public Saturday, December 16th. While the amount of time it took to get here is not unusual for the industry, the way the founders of the business achieved this success was revolutionary.

"Advocacy first " - a public awareness strategy that combines business development with an attention to local community needs and desires - was their preferred approach for Cape Cod. They founded the non-profit organization "Cannabis on Cape Cod " in 2017 with the goal of educating voters and town officials in hopes of quelling fear-based local efforts to ban the industry. The group led many initiatives in Cape towns including Brewster, Barnstable, Sandwich, Mashpee and Orleans, focusing on facts about the cannabis industry that would help overcome unwarranted opposition.

In Orleans, the initial legislation was mixed, allowing for all cannabis business license types except for retail. By 2019 the residents realized the legislation was flawed and enlisted the help of Cannabis on Cape Cod to modify the legislation to allow retail sales. After months of effort, the ban was rescinded by a super-majority vote on October 31, 2020.

"As I said at our town meeting back in May of 2018,

'Attempting to fight the cannabis wave is like fighting the rising tides at Nauset Beach.

We can stick our heads in the sand and disregard the facts - or - we can step up and embrace the new reality.

I'm proud of Orleans for ultimately delivering the 2/3 super majority it took to welcome this industry to our community.

And I'm grateful to Seaside Cannabis for having the patience and perseverance to endure this challenging journey." - Rick Francolini, Orleans resident & advocate

Passionate, local support

is what made that advocacy successful. The founders of Seaside Cannabis Company felt compelled to deliver to those supporters and the town itself on the high expectations for a safe, secure, and well-managed cannabis store. That began their three-year journey to create the first cannabis destination experience on Cape Cod.

The business founders see this as a dream come true . It is why they've created a dispensary experience different from all the others in the region:



The Flower Market

- Cape Cod's first "deli-style" flower bar where you can shop and learn about your favorite local growers and cannabis strains.

Cold Beverages

- the largest selection of cold cannabis beverages in the state. Good Vibes & Great Location

- conveniently located directly off old exit 12 (now exit 89) in Orleans, the commercial hub of the outer Cape with plenty of parking.

John Lipman, an Orleans resident and a supporter, expressed his gratitude for Seaside Cannabis. "I'm thrilled to have a store here in town that will provide competitive cannabis products and strengthen our reputation as a business hub for the lower Cape," he said.

Don't miss our 'Grand Opening Weekend' events scheduled for December 22nd & 23rd . If you'd like to schedule a VIP tour ahead before the opening, please reach out to the media contact below.

About Seaside Cannabis Company

Seaside Cannabis Company is a full-service adult-use cannabis retail dispensary that offers a unique destination experience to our customers. We are a dynamic team of seasoned professionals and advocates with a shared passion for normalizing cannabis by providing a first-class customer experience forged through consumer education & engagement.

We all grew up here, and have fought hard to ensure safe & legal access to cannabis on Cape Cod. For us, the opportunity to leverage our diverse professional backgrounds to curate the best retail experience in the state and do it in our backyard, is a dream come true. Local, passionate, and purposeful are words we live by.

