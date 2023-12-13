New Credit Card Processing Options For Canadian Merchants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zift Empowers Canadian Merchants with Enhanced Credit Card Processing Options

SPANISH FORK, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Zift , a payment technology company with an emphasis on integrated payments, is expanding its offering of EFT processing in the Canadian region to include credit card processing options. This strategic initiative promises to benefit businesses on both sides of the border by offering a unified and streamlined payment processing solution for North America.Zift now offers a single integration and unified APIs, enabling platforms to effortlessly provide payment processing solutions to their users in both the US and Canada. This simplifies operations and reduces complexity for businesses operating in both countries.Zift has solidified its commitment to the Canadian market by completing a sponsorship agreement with Peoples Trust Company, a respected financial institution in Canada, to support credit card processing. This collaboration strengthens Zift's position in the region, ensuring the highest payment processing standards for Canadian businesses.Furthermore, Zift has already supported Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) payments for bank accounts. With the addition of credit card processing, Zift now offers a comprehensive payment solution for both Canadian and US customers. This integrated approach simplifies payment management for businesses and platforms."We are excited to announce these enhancements to our payment processing offerings," says Zift COO, Marc Roberts.“One of the key advantages to this expansion is our ability to service more software platforms, enabling our clients to efficiently expand from the US market into the Canadian market and vice versa.. Adding support for the Canadian market will undoubtedly open new doors for businesses to increase revenue streams and drive success in an ever-evolving landscape”.As part of the company's forward-looking strategy, Zift is actively developing native Interac support to complement the existing processing options available in Canada. This ongoing commitment to innovation ensures that Zift remains at the forefront of payment processing technology, offering a diverse range of solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients.About ZiftZift offers a Payments as a Service solution and is a payment technology designed for ISVs, software platforms, and business management systems. Zift allows platform users to streamline merchant account creation and deliver payment functionality from a unified solution platform for card-present EMV, card-not-present, and recurring billing transactions. Zift technology also allows its users to process both CC and ACH transactions through the same Payments API with a consolidated deposit.More information is available at Zift

