Embedded Systems In Automobiles Market Size To Surpass USD 6.8 Billion By 2030, At A 6.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market

Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, CAGR Status, Industry Demand, Global Competitors and Future Scope from 2023 to 2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Embedded Systems in Automobiles Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy,“Global Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market by type (Embedded Hardware, Embedded Software), Component (Sensors, Microcontrollers (MCU), Transceivers, Memory Devices), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), Application (Infotainment & Telematics, Body Electronics, Powertrain & Chassis Control, Safety & Security, Airbags) and Region, Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2030”, The Global Embedded Systems In Automobiles Market Are Expected to Grow at 6.1% Cagr From 2023 to 2030. It Is Expected to Reach Above USD 6.8 Billion By 2030 From USD 4.46 Billion In 2023

Embedded Systems in Automobiles report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Robert Bosch, Panasonic, Toshiba, Continental Ag, Denso, Mitsubishi Electric, Delphi Automotive, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, Harman International, NXP Semiconductors, Johnson Electric.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market:

/#request-a-sample

Automotive Embedded System Market Trends

Modern cars' integration of software management techniques and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates is one of the key developments that could improve the automotive embedded system market outlook through 2032. Automakers are looking to deploy more advanced software management methods as vehicles become more linked. Volvo Motors declared in March 2023 that it would use agile software development techniques for its self-driving technology. Additionally, the business uses AI to verify and test its software.

After a vehicle is sold, manufacturers can remotely update software, address bugs, and add new features with OTA updates. This trend allows for ongoing enhancement and personalization of vehicle functioning while decreasing the necessity for physical recalls. Strong security measures are necessary for effective OTA systems to prevent unwanted access, which makes cybersecurity a crucial component of this movement and favors market dynamics.



Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

✔ The Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2029) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

✔ The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

✔ Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2029.

✔ The Embedded Systems in Automobiles Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

✔ The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Embedded Systems in Automobiles market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

✔ Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Browse Full Premium Report | Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, Embedded Systems in Automobiles market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Embedded Systems in Automobiles dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Segments Covered in the Report

(Note*: We offer report based on sub segments as well. Kindly, let us know if you are interested)

Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Million Units)

Embedded Hardware

Embedded Software

Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market by Component, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), Million Units)

Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Image Sensors

Radar Sensors

Lidar Sensors

Microcontrollers (MCU)

Transceivers

Memory Devices

Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Million Units)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market by Electric Vehicle, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Million Units)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Regional Analysis

The Embedded Systems in Automobiles market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

In 2022, the automotive embedded system market in Asia Pacific held a 35 percent revenue share. The adoption of embedded systems is being driven by rising customer demand for cutting-edge cars with amenities like entertainment, networking, and driver assistance systems. Regional expansion will be aided by the rise in popularity of electric vehicles in China, where businesses such as NIO are incorporating advanced embedded technologies for autonomous capabilities and battery management. Furthermore, the region's growing technological know-how, industrial prowess, and government programs supporting connected and electrified cars all support the growth of the embedded systems market in Asia-Pacific.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the impact of covid-19 on Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market?

What was the market value in 2022?

which region is a high share of the Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market?

What are the opportunities in Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market?

What is the forecast period of the Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market?

Discover more research Reports:

Passenger Vehicle Alternator Market is Segmented by Type (Salient pole type, smooth cylindrical type), Application (OEM, aftermarket) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market by Power Range (Less than 100 W, 100 W to 150 W, more than 150 W), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles) and by Region Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029.

Automotive Safety Device Sales Market by Type (Active Safety System and Passive Safety System), Offering (Hardware and Software), End-Use (Passenger Vehicle, Light Truck, Heavy Truck, Others) and Region, Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

Global Vacuum Truck Market Product Type (Liquid and Dry Suctioning, Liquid Suctioning Only), by Application (Industrial, Excavation, Municipal, General Cleaning) and Region, Global Trends and Forecast From 2022 To 2029

Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market By Product Type (Cast Wheels, Forged Wheels), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at ... and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+ +1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn