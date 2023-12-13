UDST Introduces State-Of-The-Art Central Analysis Lab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has recently inaugurated its Central Analysis Lab, an advanced facility equipped with the latest analytical machinery. This lab, a new feature of the University's continually growing College of Engineering and Technology, aims to fulfill the chemical testing requirements of diverse industries and researchers.

The Central Analysis Lab commits to serving multiple sectors and fields, maintaining the highest quality standards. Its services span across various areas such as energy, environment, food and beverage, construction, agriculture and much more. The lab provides an array of testing solutions, including chromatography, elemental and molecular spectroscopy, and materials testing for construction. Tailored analysis requests are accommodated, adhering to rigorous protocols and international standards like ASTM, ISO, and EPA.

For streamlined and accessible testing and analysis, the Central Analysis Lab has implemented a straightforward lab request system. This system keeps clients updated on their sample and request status throughout the procedure. Following the completion of services, clients are encouraged to provide feedback, enabling the lab staff to continually enhance the service quality and efficiency.

Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, commented on the launch of the new lab, saying:“As a leading applied national university, UDST has consistently provided cutting-edge services and facilities. These contributions play a crucial role in bolstering the national economy and elevating research and testing to ensure the highest standards. Today marks a significant milestone with the inauguration of the Central Analysis Lab at the College of Engineering and Technology. This new facility is a hub for companies, researchers, and individuals seeking exceptional testing and services.”

Dr. Awni Al Otoom, Dean of the College of Engineering and Technology, also expressed his delight regarding the opening of the College's new lab.“We are honoured to provide our stakeholders from different fields and disciplines with remarkable scientific and rigorous services.” He also assured prospective clients that they can expect the highest level of care when working with the Lab, adding“our knowledgeable and experienced staff is trained to handle samples with precision and ensure accurate and reliable results.”

The College of Engineering and Technology at UDST, recognised for its applied engineering and technical education, continues to be a local and regional leader. The Central Analysis Lab is a testament to the college's commitment to providing top-notch facilities to its students and various industry stakeholders.