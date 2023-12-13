Nurminen Logistics Reports Rise In Cargo Transport Activity With Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 13. The Finnish Nurminen Logistics company serves direct industrial customers trading with Turkmenistan and has seen steady growth in managing the flow of goods with this country, a source in the company told Trend .

Speaking about the cooperation between the company and the country in this area, the representative of Nurminen Logistics noted that cooperation with Turkmenistan's Railways improves the company's service in this region.

The company believes that investments in the transport infrastructure of Turkmenistan will increasingly increase the competitiveness of railway transport in the future.

Furthermore, touching upon the optimization of logistics processes, the representative of the company stated that the environmental aspects of railway transport are important for Nurminen Logistics and the company's customers.

In conclusion, speaking about priority transport routes in the context of cooperation with Turkmenistan, the company added that Nurminen Logistics intends to use multimodal transportation, both along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and along Kazakhstan's route for transportation between Europe and Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, at the end of November this year, the Transport and Logistics Centre of Turkmenistan and Nurminen Logistics signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of international transportation.

The document is aimed at the development of international freight transportation through the transport and transit corridors of Turkmenistan, Finland, and other Scandinavian countries.

Cooperation also includes the exchange of information, consultations on multimodal transport, visits by railway workers involving air and road transport, experts, and research personnel, as well as the joint organization of symposiums, seminars, lectures, and so forth.