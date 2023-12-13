Nurminen Logistics Reports Rise In Cargo Transport Activity With Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 13. The
Finnish Nurminen Logistics company serves direct industrial
customers trading with Turkmenistan and has seen steady growth in
managing the flow of goods with this country, a source in the
company told Trend .
Speaking about the cooperation between the company and the
country in this area, the representative of Nurminen Logistics
noted that cooperation with Turkmenistan's Railways improves the
company's service in this region.
The company believes that investments in the transport
infrastructure of Turkmenistan will increasingly increase the
competitiveness of railway transport in the future.
Furthermore, touching upon the optimization of logistics
processes, the representative of the company stated that the
environmental aspects of railway transport are important for
Nurminen Logistics and the company's customers.
In conclusion, speaking about priority transport routes in the
context of cooperation with Turkmenistan, the company added that
Nurminen Logistics intends to use multimodal transportation, both
along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and along
Kazakhstan's route for transportation between Europe and
Turkmenistan.
Meanwhile, at the end of November this year, the Transport and
Logistics Centre of Turkmenistan and Nurminen Logistics signed a
Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of international
transportation.
The document is aimed at the development of international
freight transportation through the transport and transit corridors
of Turkmenistan, Finland, and other Scandinavian countries.
Cooperation also includes the exchange of information,
consultations on multimodal transport, visits by railway workers
involving air and road transport, experts, and research personnel,
as well as the joint organization of symposiums, seminars,
lectures, and so forth.
