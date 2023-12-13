Trinamool Congress Leader's Son-In-Law Shot Dead In Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 13 (IANS) Tension is simmering in West Bengal's North Dinajpur after the son-in-law of a local Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead by unknown miscreants.

According to police sources, the victim Tanmay Sarkar (30) was stopped by the miscreants on Tuesday while he was returning from a wedding on his bike and then shot from a close range.

After shooting him, the accused also attacked Sarkar with a sharp weapon before fleeing from the spot.

He was first rushed to the local Itahar Hospital and as his conditions tuned critical he was admitted at the Raiganj Medical College & Hospital.

However, he died on early Wednesday morning.

The victim's father-in-law Debkumar Sarkar, is a local Trinamool Congress leader and panchayat member.

He alleged that the murder of his son-in-law was masterminded by some BJP-backed local goons.

“He was targeted since he took the lead role in campaigning on my behalf in the panchayat elections this year. The police should act fast in arresting the assassins,” Debkumar Sarkar said.

However, the local BJP leadership has denied the allegation and claimed that the murder was a result of the infighting in the ruling Trinamool Congress.

