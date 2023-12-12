Japan's Oldest Woman Dies At 116

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Fusa Tatsumi

The authorities of the Japanese city of Osaka announced the death of Fusa Tatsumi, after experiencing breathing problems since September who at 116 years old was the oldest person in Japan.

Fusa held the record for the oldest person in her country following the death of Kane Tanaka at age 119.

Born on April 25, 1907, the woman lived through two world wars, the arrival of man on the moon, the digital age, and even the coronation and burial of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. Until she was 110 years old she was able to do her makeup and carried on conversations with her caregivers.

The city's mayor, Hirofumi Yoshimura, sent his condolences to his family. "I remember that Mrs. Fusa Tatsumi was fine," Yoshimura wrote on the social network X, referring to the time she attended a party to celebrate Tatsumi's longevity in September.