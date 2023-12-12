Biomednewsbreaks Astiva Health Expands In Southern California, Now Enrolling Members In Three Counties

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astiva Health , a fast-growing Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (“MAPD”) health plan dedicated to reshaping personalized and comprehensive healthcare, has announced strategic expansions into three Southern California counties: Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino. The expansion, which the company called a“milestone” in its commitment to broadening access to quality healthcare, is effective Jan. 1, 2024; the company has already started enrolling members in these locations. According to the announcement, Astiva Health anticipates substantial growth in Medicare Advantage enrollment across these regions, noting that the cumulative effect of this expansion will increase the total target Medicare beneficiaries by approximately 259%. Astiva Health is committed to providing transformative healthcare experiences tailored to meet specific needs of diverse communities, and as part of its expansion initiative, the company is focused on providing a more extensive network of care and fostering lasting relationships.“We are thrilled to bring Astiva Health's transformative healthcare services to the residents of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino,” said Astiva Health cofounder and CEO Dr. Tri T. Nguyen in the press release.“This expansion not only allows us to serve more individuals but also underscores our commitment to making a meaningful impact on the well-being of diverse communities.”

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a fast-growing MAPD health plan committed to redefining the standards of personalized and comprehensive healthcare. With a mission to elevate the well-being of individuals, Astiva Health specializes in innovative health plans tailored to meet the unique requirements of its members. The organization prioritizes a culturally responsive approach to healthcare, offering multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials and educational resources. Astiva Health's dedication to serving the underserved population is not only fulfilling a critical societal need but also positioning the company to tap into a market segment with significant growth potential. By addressing the diverse healthcare needs of its members, Astiva Health aims to create lasting relationships and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities it serves. Astiva Health invites individuals to join its transformative healthcare experience, where personalized care and lasting well-being take center stage. For more information about the company, visit

