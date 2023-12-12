Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Second Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

FEI President and CEO, Tom McClelland commented,“In the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 the trend observed last quarter continued, reflecting the results of the cost cutting efforts and management reorganization which has taken place over the last year and a half. Revenue and gross margin have increased substantially compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, and the Company is reporting an operating profit of approximately $0.9 million compared to an operating loss of $2.3 million in the same quarter of last year. The backlog of $49.7 million at the end of Q2 is close to the historic high at the end of fiscal year 2023, and bookings are expected to increase the backlog significantly over the next two quarters, driven in part by the meaningful contract wins we announced in November. I believe our efforts have put us on a sustainable positive trajectory. The Company remains committed to achieving sustained profitability and cash generation going forward.”

For the three and six months ended October 31, 2023, revenues from satellite payloads were approximately $4.7 million, or 35%, and $9.5 million, or 37%, respectively, of consolidated revenues compared to $4.3 million, or 48%, and $7.8 million, or 46% for the same period of the prior year.



For the three and six months ended October 31, 2023, revenues for non-space U.S. Government/DOD customers were $8.2 million, or 60%, and $15.1 million, or 58%, respectively, of consolidated revenues compared to $4.0 million, or 44%, and $8.0 million, or 47%, respectively, for the same period of the prior year.



For the three and six months ended October 31, 2023, revenues from other commercial and industrial sales accounted for approximately $710,000, or 5%, and $1.4 million, or 5%, respectively, of consolidated revenues compared to approximately $698,000, or 8%, and $1.4 million, or 7%, respectively, for the same period of the prior year.



Net cash used in operations was $3.0 million in the six months of fiscal year 2024, compared to net cash provided by operations of $0.5 million for the same period of fiscal year 2023.

Backlog at October 31, 2023 was approximately $50 million compared to $57 million at April 30, 2023.



Materials Wins Subsequent to Quarter End

After the quarter ended, FEI announced three significant contract wins as follows:



A contract award of approximately $25 million to deliver precision frequency-generation systems for a next generation national security satellite program. Under this contract, FEI will develop, manufacture, test and deliver a state-of-the-art frequency generation system to the prime contractor for integration into satellites. The hardware will provide the primary frequency reference for the spacecraft and enhance its mission effectiveness. As an important aspect of this program, FEI is targeted to deliver all the contracted hardware within a period of less than 24 months. This is part of an on-going effort to demonstrate the ability to deliver space hardware faster, in support of the US government goal of achieving a more resilient space presence.

A contract award of approximately $19 million from a major U.S. aerospace prime contractor to supply on-board precision frequency-generation systems for a multi satellite program. Under this contract, FEI will develop, manufacture, test and deliver within 24 months, state-of-the-art frequency generators and microwave synthesizers. The systems will provide multiple microwave frequencies for the spacecraft platforms within which they are deployed, and enhance their mission effectiveness. This high-performance hardware is derived from similar models that FEI has provided in the past for U.S. Government satellites, and which are successfully operating in orbit. A multi-year contract of approximately $9 million to deliver advanced atomic clocks for a satellite navigation system for a new FEI, non-US government, customer. Per this contract FEI will deliver atomic frequency standards for deployment on a demonstration satellite to confirm the effectiveness of the navigation system performance. This important award includes contract options with a potential production value of more than $70 million for additional clocks over the next 5 to 6 years. The award emphasizes FEI's position and strength in atomic standards technologies for both commercial and military satellite applications, and the company's ability to compete both domestically and internationally.



Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. Frequency's products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.

Frequency's Mission Statement:“Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 50 GHz, for space and other challenging environments.”

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides Electronic Warfare (“EW”) sub-systems and state-of-the-art RF microwave products. Additional information is available on the Company's website:

