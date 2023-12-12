Meteorology Department Forecast Windy Days In Qatar From Thursday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is forecasted to experience fresh to strong Northwesterly winds in the coming days, according to the nation's Meteorology Department.

This weather condition will begin on Thursday, December 14, until the weekend.

Daytimes will be mild and nights will be relatively cold during this period.

Qatar Airways launches flight to NEOM in Saudi Arabia

Read Also

The Department also stated that apparent temperatures will be lower than actual due to the Northwesterly wind.

No further warnings were issued by the Department.

Citizens and residents woke up this morning to misty and foggy weather conditions . This brought the horizontal visibility to less than 2 kilometres in some parts of the country. This morning's weather condition also prompted QMD to issue warnings and share tips to motorists to ensure safety when driving in such conditions.

The lowest temperature this morning was recorded in Abu Samra at 12 degrees Celsius, while in Doha it touched 20 degrees Celsius. Several readers of The Peninsula have also shared stunning images capturing misty and foggy scenes across Qatar.