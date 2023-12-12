FBI Chief Visits Delhi Police HQ, Forges Stronger Ties In War Against Transnational Crimes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) In a significant step towards bolstering bilateral cooperation in combating transnational crimes and addressing emerging challenges in law enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director, Christopher A Wray, visited the Delhi Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

The visit was part of Wray's ongoing tour of India and the high-profile delegation received a warm welcome by the Delhi Police.

Director Wray was briefed on the mandate, challenges, and organisational set-up of the Delhi Police.

The discussions centred on potential areas of mutual cooperation between the two law enforcement agencies, with a particular emphasis on the exchange of information.

Both, the FBI and Delhi Police recognised the necessity to enhance structural coordination in combating transnational crimes, including a focus on emerging technology-based challenges.

The need for closer cooperation in solving transnational cybercrimes, facilitating access to service providers offering encrypted communication applications, and sharing information to prevent criminals from exploiting different countries for shelter, were some of the issues taken up during the discussions.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and Director Wray emphasised the importance of establishing both formal and informal channels for communication, experience sharing, and resource collaboration, especially in the investigation of complex technology-enabled crimes.

Expressing satisfaction with the current state of their relationship, the two law enforcement chiefs acknowledged the positive results achieved over the year. They further deliberated on strategies to build on this progress collaboratively.

Director Wray, in his interactions with senior officers of the Delhi Police, expressed gratitude for hosting the FBI delegation and expressed optimism that the visit would lead to a qualitatively enhanced relationship in the future.

The Delhi Police Chief reciprocated the sentiment, thanking Director Wray for sparing time to visit one of the world's largest metropolitan police forces. He assured continued cooperation in all matters of criminal investigation, mutual concerns, and relationship-building in the days to come.

