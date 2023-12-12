2023 National Billiards & Snooker: Amee, Umadevi Storm Into Women’S Snooker Quarters

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 12 (IANS) Defending champion Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh moved into the quarterfinals of the 15 Red women's snooker on Tuesday, two days after regaining the women's 6-Red snooker crown in the ongoing 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships.
Amee beat Snenthra Babu of Tamil Nadu 2-0 (65-12, 55-44) in the pre-quarterfinals, as she set her eyes on repeating the treble – 6-Red snooker, 15-Red snooker and billiards in the same year – a feat she achieved in 2017.
Meanwhile, the experienced R Umadevi led a Karnataka trio that includes Vidya Pillai and last year's runner-up Keerthana Pandian into the quarters, while Tamil Nadu's Anupama Ramachandran and RT Mohita also advanced to the last-8 stage.
In the men's snooker round-robin league, Abdul Khader (TN) edged out Shoaib Khan (RSPB) and Anuj Uppal (Delhi) beat Shahbhaz Adil Khan (PSPB) by an identical margin.
