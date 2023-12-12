Uzbekistan Opens Embassy In Qatar

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 12. Uzbekistan
officially opened its embassy in Qatar, Trend reports.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov took
part in the opening ceremony of the embassy in Doha.
"Thanks to the high dynamics set by the leaders of the two
countries, Uzbek-Qatari relations are developing at an
unprecedented level. In May, a diplomatic mission of Qatar opened
in Tashkent. Undoubtedly, these embassies will serve to strengthen
our relations," the minister said.
Uzbekistan and Qatar have made significant progress in
establishing closer contacts, developing legal frameworks and
expanding areas of cooperation.
In June 2023, the visit of the Emir of Qatar to Samarkand opened
a new page in Uzbek-Qatari relations. During the visit, an
agreement was reached to raise cooperation to the level of a
comprehensive partnership.
In addition, the parties reached an agreement on the
participation of leading Qatari companies in the implementation of
investment projects with a total value of $12 billion.
In 2022, trade turnover between our countries amounted to $4.8
million.
