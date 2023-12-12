Universal Offer From Claas To Harvest Wheat, Corn And Sunflower (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) 4S LLC, an official partner of the Claas Group of Germany
proudly working over the years in the agricultural sector of
Azerbaijan, continues to offer new innovative solutions for
farmers. Claas made Dominator Combines seen as the effective vehicles in
harvesting wheat fields, has earned a high evaluation by national
farmers.
As the business partner of the Claas Group in Azerbaijan, the 4S
Company has showcased an updated and strengthened version of Claas
Dominator Combines to the agricultural owners of Azerbaijan in
2022. The new Dominator features 5 straw walkers with 60% enlarged
threshing unit, and two times increased grain tank. It takes only
one minute to empty a tank of the New Dominator that enables
increased working potential and accelerates the speech of
harvesting. This Combine is a multipurpose machine that is highly
productive in harvesting all types of cereals.
The 4S LLC founder Elkhan Alakbarov noted that corporate
technicians have attended long term training courses in Germany to
deliver high quality and operative services to the farmers. They
have obtained special certificates upon the completion of training
courses. At the same time, there are large stocks of spare parts to
maintain 7/24 services for vehicles and meet potential needs. It is
indeed convenient to ensure the comfortable use of Claas machines
by owners, reduce losses and increase productivity.
Elkhan Alakbarov also said that Claas Dominator 260 Combines is
unmatched leader compared to the competitors of its class.
Let us see comparative data are given below:
Concave area - 0,95 m2 (more than 20%) Separation
area - 5,35 m2 (more than 12%) Cleaning area - 4,80
m2 (more than 20%) Fuel tank volume -500 l (more than
67%) Maximum output - 205 hp (effective more than 19%) Spare parts
lubrication time interval - 50 hours (5 times more effective) A
possibility of visual control of product separation ISOBUS terminal
and multifunctional control lever ensures more comfortable steering
and control. Panoramic glass windows of this Combines enables a
larger visual frontal controlling area.
All of these amenities make the harvesting operations more
effective, productive and cleaner.
Another important feature of Dominator 260 model that it
demonstrates the same effectiveness and productivity when
harvesting corn and sunflower fields.
For these purposes, the only thing you will need are attachments
of Claas Sunspeed and Corio offered by 4S LLC.
What about these attachments and its working
mechanism?
Farid Bananyarli, Executive Director of 4S LLC notes that the
main factor to harvest corn and sunflower with success and less
losses is the accurate and exact separation of plant roots from its
stems. In this context, Claas Corio attachment features enable us
to say that it is a tool that can be maximum effective and
unmatched in harvesting corn. Applied innovative systems allow to
separate root from stem without any damage.
Well balanced solutions presented by Claas engineers make corn
harvesting as ideal as possible and ensure maximum quality of
product by reducing losses.
Claas SUNSPEED attachments offered by 4S LLC can make your
Dominator Combine as a very comfortable vehicle to harvest in
sunflower fields.
With its stalk-free picking concept based on row interval and
stem width, SUNSPEED becomes the universal machine in sunflower
harvesting. Thus, SUNSPEED helps to prevent premature separation of
stem during harvesting. At the same time, the unique system of
Dominator creates all conditions to obtain maximum clean and
quality product.
Unique amenities of SUNSPEED attachments make possible an
effective harvesting in sunflower fields:
low fuel consumption; increased productivity.
In a nutshell, Claas Technologies offered by 4S LLC help you to
optimize your expenses, increase productivity and be on the
forefront from competing farmers.
All technologies are offered to you on privileged leasing terms
with German guarantee.
Our mission is to set new traditions in the agricultural
area.
MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107576006
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.