Universal Offer From Claas To Harvest Wheat, Corn And Sunflower (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) 4S LLC, an official partner of the Claas Group of Germany proudly working over the years in the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan, continues to offer new innovative solutions for farmers. Claas made Dominator Combines seen as the effective vehicles in harvesting wheat fields, has earned a high evaluation by national farmers.







As the business partner of the Claas Group in Azerbaijan, the 4S Company has showcased an updated and strengthened version of Claas Dominator Combines to the agricultural owners of Azerbaijan in 2022. The new Dominator features 5 straw walkers with 60% enlarged threshing unit, and two times increased grain tank. It takes only one minute to empty a tank of the New Dominator that enables increased working potential and accelerates the speech of harvesting. This Combine is a multipurpose machine that is highly productive in harvesting all types of cereals.







The 4S LLC founder Elkhan Alakbarov noted that corporate technicians have attended long term training courses in Germany to deliver high quality and operative services to the farmers. They have obtained special certificates upon the completion of training courses. At the same time, there are large stocks of spare parts to maintain 7/24 services for vehicles and meet potential needs. It is indeed convenient to ensure the comfortable use of Claas machines by owners, reduce losses and increase productivity.

Elkhan Alakbarov also said that Claas Dominator 260 Combines is unmatched leader compared to the competitors of its class.

Let us see comparative data are given below:

Concave area - 0,95 m2 (more than 20%) Separation area - 5,35 m2 (more than 12%) Cleaning area - 4,80 m2 (more than 20%) Fuel tank volume -500 l (more than 67%) Maximum output - 205 hp (effective more than 19%) Spare parts lubrication time interval - 50 hours (5 times more effective) A possibility of visual control of product separation ISOBUS terminal and multifunctional control lever ensures more comfortable steering and control. Panoramic glass windows of this Combines enables a larger visual frontal controlling area.

All of these amenities make the harvesting operations more effective, productive and cleaner.

Another important feature of Dominator 260 model that it demonstrates the same effectiveness and productivity when harvesting corn and sunflower fields.

For these purposes, the only thing you will need are attachments of Claas Sunspeed and Corio offered by 4S LLC.

What about these attachments and its working mechanism?

Farid Bananyarli, Executive Director of 4S LLC notes that the main factor to harvest corn and sunflower with success and less losses is the accurate and exact separation of plant roots from its stems. In this context, Claas Corio attachment features enable us to say that it is a tool that can be maximum effective and unmatched in harvesting corn. Applied innovative systems allow to separate root from stem without any damage.







Well balanced solutions presented by Claas engineers make corn harvesting as ideal as possible and ensure maximum quality of product by reducing losses.

Claas SUNSPEED attachments offered by 4S LLC can make your Dominator Combine as a very comfortable vehicle to harvest in sunflower fields.







With its stalk-free picking concept based on row interval and stem width, SUNSPEED becomes the universal machine in sunflower harvesting. Thus, SUNSPEED helps to prevent premature separation of stem during harvesting. At the same time, the unique system of Dominator creates all conditions to obtain maximum clean and quality product.

Unique amenities of SUNSPEED attachments make possible an effective harvesting in sunflower fields:



low fuel consumption; increased productivity.

In a nutshell, Claas Technologies offered by 4S LLC help you to optimize your expenses, increase productivity and be on the forefront from competing farmers.

All technologies are offered to you on privileged leasing terms with German guarantee.

Our mission is to set new traditions in the agricultural area.