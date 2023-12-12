Strategic Advantages Through Expansion Of Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nigar Hasanova, AZERNEWS

We are closer to being on the verge of a new revolution in modern society since artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a modern trend in various fields of sectors. There's excitement and optimism but also much fear and uncertainty. While there is always risk involved, being an early AI adopter can give you a strategic advantage.

The most recent application of AI's potential role in addressing climate change is set to take center stage during a unique segment known as Green Digital Action at COP28, led by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in collaboration with partners from the United Nations, governments, business, and civil society, and in which Azerbaijan also participated. This track sheds light on how digital technologies might assist us in achieving a more sustainable future, as well as how, through collective action, we hope to optimize resource efficiency and slow the increase of e-waste. One of the most anticipated components of Green Digital Action at COP28 is the“Crowdsourcing AI Solutions for Climate Change” event, which took place alongside groundbreaking sessions presenting fresh announcements for climate action from throughout the information and communication technology (ICT) industry.

But how did it start first? What are the examples of early applications?

Despite when we talk about AI the first thing that comes to most of our minds is ChatGPT. OpenAI was founded in December 2015 by Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, Elon Musk, Ilya Sutskever, Wojciech Zaremba, and John Schulman. However, its history relies on way back than 2015. To look at it we need to go back to the earliest substantial work in the field of artificial intelligence which was done in the mid-20th century by the British logician and computer pioneer Alan Mathison Turing. In 1935 Turing described an abstract computing machine consisting of a limitless memory and a scanner that moves back and forth through the memory, symbol by symbol, reading what it finds and writing further symbols. Turing predicted that computers would one day play very good chess in 1945. In 1997, a little more than 50 years later, IBM's Deep Blue machine beat Garry Kasparov, the world champion, in six games.

Christopher Strachey, subsequently Oxford Programming Research Group director, developed the first effective AI program in 1951. Using the Ferranti Mark I computer at Manchester University, England, Strachey ran his checkers software. This program could play checkers at a decent speed by the summer of 1952.

The most recent advancement in AI, known as nouvelle AI, was pioneered at the MIT AI Laboratory by the Australian Rodney Brooks during the second half of the 1980s. Nouvelle AI differs from strong AI in its emphasis on human-level performance. According to a basic principle of nouvelle AI, the interplay of a few simple behaviors "emerges" intelligence, as shown by complex behavior. “Herbert the robot,” a first example of nouvelle AI, is a robot that appears to stalk an object, pausing if it comes too close to it. Its essential features include collision avoidance and mobility toward a moving item.

What changed since then?

Almost certainly, the widespread adoption of technology in the aftermath of the COVID-19 epidemic has assisted AI. A perfect combination of widespread digital adoption, rapid growth in data-driven analytics, and an overwhelming volume of work compelled professional services organizations to reconsider their old methods.

In little than a half-decade, AI has evolved from a bleak future to a helpful companion. We've reached a similar tipping point in the AI adoption curve when the novelty of the technology has begun to be overshadowed by the usefulness and efficiency it provides. According to Deloitte, by the end of 2024, 60% of government institutions around the world will be using AI. Currently, the majority of organizations in the world, approximately 80% of them, are in the early stages of implementation.

How does Azerbaijan stand in terms of using AI for various governmental solutions?

The Azerbaijani government is in the early stage of applications of AI solutions in governmental issues. The government actively cooperates with industry professionals and other fields to promote and create a foundation for this type of change.

Fariz Jafarov, executive director of the IV Industrial Revolution Analysis and Coordination Center (4SIM) under the Ministry of Economy said:

“Artificial intelligence is employed in football, wrestling, judo, and other sports in Azerbaijan. Furthermore, the use of drones in agriculture, facial recognition, and system access via the electronic government site“ASAN Login” are available. Various initiatives are being implemented by SOCAR and other industrial institutions, and oil and gas enterprises employing artificial intelligence and robots. Furthermore, work is being done to scan products at customs points using special computers and cameras, as well as to perform studies on their specifics. Creating an Azerbaijani language corpus, identifying voice and writing in call centers using artificial intelligence, and work is being done in the direction of answering people, asking questions, and receiving answers via generative EU-based special mobile applications. We collaborate with a variety of parties and perform research. We are working along with other IV industrial revolution centers to provide world experience to Azerbaijan.”

“We met Salim Almalik, the director general of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO - ed.), who was visiting our country to participate in the 74th International Astronautical Congress. We discussed the development of cooperation with ICESCO in the initiatives implemented in order to achieve sustainable development with the application of advanced technologies in Azerbaijan, including in the field of artificial intelligence,” noted by Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev on his“X” account.

As the industry disputes its standards for these technologies, the Azerbaijani government's influence can assist in establishing a foundation for standard-setting harmonization. Considering the government's huge purchasing power in the market we can use it for private-sector acceptance of the AI adoption rules and get the potential to spread adoption of AI beyond the public-sector enterprises.