Strategic Advantages Through Expansion Of Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nigar Hasanova, AZERNEWS
We are closer to being on the verge of a new revolution in
modern society since artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a
modern trend in various fields of sectors. There's excitement and
optimism but also much fear and uncertainty. While there is always
risk involved, being an early AI adopter can give you a strategic
advantage.
The most recent application of AI's potential role in addressing
climate change is set to take center stage during a unique segment
known as Green Digital Action at COP28, led by the International
Telecommunication Union (ITU) in collaboration with partners from
the United Nations, governments, business, and civil society, and
in which Azerbaijan also participated. This track sheds light on
how digital technologies might assist us in achieving a more
sustainable future, as well as how, through collective action, we
hope to optimize resource efficiency and slow the increase of
e-waste. One of the most anticipated components of Green Digital
Action at COP28 is the“Crowdsourcing AI Solutions for Climate
Change” event, which took place alongside groundbreaking sessions
presenting fresh announcements for climate action from throughout
the information and communication technology (ICT) industry.
But how did it start first? What are the examples of
early applications?
Despite when we talk about AI the first thing that comes to most
of our minds is ChatGPT. OpenAI was founded in December 2015 by Sam
Altman, Greg Brockman, Elon Musk, Ilya Sutskever, Wojciech Zaremba,
and John Schulman. However, its history relies on way back than
2015. To look at it we need to go back to the earliest substantial
work in the field of artificial intelligence which was done in the
mid-20th century by the British logician and computer pioneer Alan
Mathison Turing. In 1935 Turing described an abstract computing
machine consisting of a limitless memory and a scanner that moves
back and forth through the memory, symbol by symbol, reading what
it finds and writing further symbols. Turing predicted that
computers would one day play very good chess in 1945. In 1997, a
little more than 50 years later, IBM's Deep Blue machine beat Garry
Kasparov, the world champion, in six games.
Christopher Strachey, subsequently Oxford Programming Research
Group director, developed the first effective AI program in 1951.
Using the Ferranti Mark I computer at Manchester University,
England, Strachey ran his checkers software. This program could
play checkers at a decent speed by the summer of 1952.
The most recent advancement in AI, known as nouvelle AI, was
pioneered at the MIT AI Laboratory by the Australian Rodney Brooks
during the second half of the 1980s. Nouvelle AI differs from
strong AI in its emphasis on human-level performance. According to
a basic principle of nouvelle AI, the interplay of a few simple
behaviors "emerges" intelligence, as shown by complex behavior.
“Herbert the robot,” a first example of nouvelle AI, is a robot
that appears to stalk an object, pausing if it comes too close to
it. Its essential features include collision avoidance and mobility
toward a moving item.
What changed since then?
Almost certainly, the widespread adoption of technology in the
aftermath of the COVID-19 epidemic has assisted AI. A perfect
combination of widespread digital adoption, rapid growth in
data-driven analytics, and an overwhelming volume of work compelled
professional services organizations to reconsider their old
methods.
In little than a half-decade, AI has evolved from a bleak future
to a helpful companion. We've reached a similar tipping point in
the AI adoption curve when the novelty of the technology has begun
to be overshadowed by the usefulness and efficiency it provides.
According to Deloitte, by the end of 2024, 60% of government
institutions around the world will be using AI. Currently, the
majority of organizations in the world, approximately 80% of them,
are in the early stages of implementation.
How does Azerbaijan stand in terms of using AI for
various governmental solutions?
The Azerbaijani government is in the early stage of applications
of AI solutions in governmental issues. The government actively
cooperates with industry professionals and other fields to promote
and create a foundation for this type of change.
Fariz Jafarov, executive director of the IV Industrial
Revolution Analysis and Coordination Center (4SIM) under the
Ministry of Economy said:
“Artificial intelligence is employed in football, wrestling,
judo, and other sports in Azerbaijan. Furthermore, the use of
drones in agriculture, facial recognition, and system access via
the electronic government site“ASAN Login” are available. Various
initiatives are being implemented by SOCAR and other industrial
institutions, and oil and gas enterprises employing artificial
intelligence and robots. Furthermore, work is being done to scan
products at customs points using special computers and cameras, as
well as to perform studies on their specifics. Creating an
Azerbaijani language corpus, identifying voice and writing in call
centers using artificial intelligence, and work is being done in
the direction of answering people, asking questions, and receiving
answers via generative EU-based special mobile applications. We
collaborate with a variety of parties and perform research. We are
working along with other IV industrial revolution centers to
provide world experience to Azerbaijan.”
“We met Salim Almalik, the director general of the Islamic World
Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO - ed.),
who was visiting our country to participate in the 74th
International Astronautical Congress. We discussed the development
of cooperation with ICESCO in the initiatives implemented in order
to achieve sustainable development with the application of advanced
technologies in Azerbaijan, including in the field of artificial
intelligence,” noted by Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital
Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev on his“X” account.
As the industry disputes its standards for these technologies,
the Azerbaijani government's influence can assist in establishing a
foundation for standard-setting harmonization. Considering the
government's huge purchasing power in the market we can use it for
private-sector acceptance of the AI adoption rules and get the
potential to spread adoption of AI beyond the public-sector
enterprises.
MENAFN12122023000195011045ID1107575728
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.