Amir Meets Arab Energy Ministers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met Monday at his Amiri Diwan office with ministers of energy of the sisterly Arab countries, who are taking part in the 12th Arab Energy Conference.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Arab ministers, wishing them success in their conference, which will contribute to strengthening the joint Arab co-operation in the energy fields. For their part, the ministers expressed their thanks and gratitude to His Highness the Amir for the warm welcome and hospitality, and Qatar's hosting of the 12th edition of the conference. During the meeting, a number of topics related to developments in global energy markets were discussed.

MENAFN11122023000067011011ID1107573696