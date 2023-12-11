Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Parliament Speaker

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday at Bayan Palace National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Saadon. During the meeting, His Highness the Crown Prince also received Committee Members of the Response Draft letter on the Amiri Speech, which included Member of Parliament (MP) Osama Al-Shaheen, Committee Rapporteur MP Bader Al-Enezi, MP Hamad Al-Obaid, National Assembly Secretary General Khaled Saad Abusulaib, where they presented to His Highness the Crown Prince the letter response for the 17th first Legislative session of 2023. (end) nwf

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.