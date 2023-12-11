Turkey’s BIST opens Monday’s session with slight increase of 0.08 percent

(MENAFN) At the opening of the trading day on Monday, Turkey's benchmark stock index, the Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, began at 7,920.28 points, marking a slight increase of 0.08 percent or 6.52 points compared to the previous close.



This follows the closing of the index at 7,913.76 points on the preceding Friday, reflecting a decline of 0.82 percent, with a notable daily trading volume reaching 75 billion Turkish liras (equivalent to USD2.57 billion).



As of 10:02 a.m. local time (0702 GMT), the exchange rates were reported with the US dollar against the Turkish lira at 28.9840, the euro against the lira at 31.2160, and the British pound exchanged for 36.3430 Turkish liras.



In the commodities market, Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD76.50 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold stood at USD2,014.65. These financial indicators provide insights into the dynamics of Turkey's stock market and currency and commodity markets at the beginning of the trading week.

