Three Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid For Palestinians In Gaza Arrive In Egypt's El Arish

El Arish: Three aircraft belonging to the Qatar Armed Forces arrived on Sunday in the city of El Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The aircraft carried 116 tonnes of aid, including food and medical supplies, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in preparation for transferring it to Gaza.

This brings the total number of aircraft to 42, and a total of 1,362 tonnes of aid.

The aid comes as part of the State of Qatar's full support toward the Palestinian people during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.