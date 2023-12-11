Labour Ministry Launches E-Service For Specialized Work Contract Attestation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour has unveiled an advanced electronic service for attestation of specialized work contracts. This innovative platform enables the incorporation of custom contractual clauses to cater to the unique requirements of various establishments.

The service is available to companies with a specific nature of work that require special employment contracts that contain some additional contractual clauses that suit their specialized professional nature, such as medical and engineering professions, in accordance with the Labour Law.

This initiative is a significant step in the Ministry's commitment to streamline and enhance contract attestation processes. It is in line with their strategy to evolve into a more digitally-savvy, user-friendly service environment in the labour sector, aiming to simplify and accelerate service delivery for establishments and companies.

For the attestation of these specialized contracts, companies must utilize a smart card for identity verification through the National Authentication System (NAS), ensuring the representative of the establishment has proper authorization. The flexibility of the worker's license under consideration is also crucial for the establishment seeking attestation.

In a recent move to further digitalize the labour sector, the Ministry of Labour has also updated its digital work contract attestation services. This includes a unified digital platform that allows employees of private sector establishments to electronically verify, approve, or reject the terms of their contracts.

Additionally, a new digital service has been launched for the certification of household employee contracts, eliminating the need for physical visits to government service centers.