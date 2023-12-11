Epixel MLM Software Launches Its New Version With Security And Privacy Upgrades

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) [Las Vegas, Nevada, USA] Epixel MLM software released a new version with enhanced security and privacy features underlining customer trust and satisfaction. Developed on a zero trust architecture, the new version ensures comprehensive protection of all organizational data assets against potential cyber attacks. The system is equipped with advanced threat detection and compliance monitoring capabilities for businesses to operate seamlessly in the global marketplace.



The updated version secures organizational and stakeholder data against cyber attacks such as phishing, DDoS attacks, malware, and ransomware. The system is also aligned with global compliance standards including GDPR, DORA, HIPAA, CCPA, and SOX. The enhanced security module auto detects potential risks and vulnerabilities to initiate immediate response. The rollout includes high-end security features such as token and certificate-based authentication, secure payment integrations, role-based access control mechanisms, and enhanced Multi-Factor Authentication.



A robust monitoring system alerts on detecting unusual activities ensuring that the data stays secure. Regular security patches are designed to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities and ensure data protection. The system runs regular security audits to ensure alignment with security and compliance policies thereby preserving the overall integrity of the system. Epixel has made the new software version available for its existing as well as new customers.



Developed on a privacy-centric design with an improved security architecture, the new version of Epixel MLM Software is sure to set an exceptional security standard encompassing customer data privacy and integrity.



“Staying abreast of technology, for the betterment of the direct selling industry, has always been our prime focus. There are so many challenges in the direct selling industry which only technology can solve, and we are committed to rightly identifying, experimenting, and inventing solutions that can keep our customers fit and focused in the marketplace. Trust stands as an indivisible factor for businesses demanding substantial investments in both revenue and effort. This new version of our MLM software is thoughtfully crafted to fortify trust in businesses by maintaining security and privacy of our customers and their stakeholders”, says Dhanesh Haridas, CTO, Epixel MLM Software.



Epixel MLM Software delivers customized software solutions to the evolving demands of the direct selling industry. The new update reinforces its commitment to uphold customer satisfaction and trust.

Company :-Epixel MLM Software

User :- Sajin Rajan

Url :-