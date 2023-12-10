Zelensky To Begin Working Visit To United States On Dec 11

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will begin a working visit to the United States to meet with U.S. President Joseph Biden.

The Office of the President of Ukraine announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On December 11, Volodymyr Zelensky will begin a working visit to the United States. The President of Ukraine will meet with U.S. President Joseph Biden, and will have a series of meetings and negotiations," the post says.



Among the key topics of the talks in Washington will be the continuation of defense cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, including joint projects for the production of weapons and air defense systems, as well as coordination of the two countries' efforts next year.

"Volodymyr Zelensky will focus on ensuring the unity of the United States, Europe and the world around supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian terror and in strengthening the international order based on rules and respect for the sovereignty of each nation," the President's Office added.

As reported, on December 10, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on a visit to Argentina, where he attended the inauguration of President Javier Milei.

