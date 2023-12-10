Arab League Hails Russia Stance In Intel Arena, Namely Palestinian Front

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- Arab League praised Russia's positions on the international arena, especially those related to Arab issues, most notably the Palestinian issue.

In a statement, the League said that the praise came after a meeting of its Assistant Secretary-General for International Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Khaled Manzalawi and Russian Ambassador to Egypt, Georgy Borisenko.

The meeting is to prepare for the sixth session of the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum scheduled in Marrakesh, Morocco, on December 20th.

The statement noted that Arab and Russian sides discussed during the meeting the draft documents to be issued in the upcoming forum.

Manzalawi said that Russia's positions on Arab issues revealed its growing interest in deepening partnerships with the Arab world, stressing the importance of continuing to strengthen Arab cooperation mechanisms with Russia.

Manzalawi expressed hopes that the sixth session of the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum would produce ambitious and effective results that meet the aspirations of both sides.

Last Friday, Russia supported a draft resolution submitted by the UAE to the UN Security Council calling for a ceasefire in Gaza Strip for humanitarian reasons in implementation of Article 99 of the United Nations Charter. (end)

