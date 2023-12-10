Qatari PM: Mediation Efforts Proven Successful, Led To Humanitarian Truce

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman confirmed on Sunday that the mediation efforts had proven successful and led to a humanitarian truce in Gaza and the release of a number of detainees.

In a statement, Sheikh Mohammad said in an intervention during a session held within the work of the Doha Forum 2023 that he worked tirelessly to ensure that the detainees were released safely through negotiations, under the guidance of the Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, indicating that the rest of the detainees were not released due to the ongoing military operations.

For his part, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, Dr. Ayman Al-Safadi, warned during his intervention in the session that the continuation of the war on the Gaza Strip will drag the region into a full scale conflict, pointing out that the Israeli occupation insists on emptying the Strip of its population to create a new reality on the ground.

Al-Safadi added, "what is happening in Gaza can be described as a systematic action aimed at emptying the Gaza Strip of its population and creating a new reality on the ground, indicating that there are Israeli calls in this direction."

He stressed that the only solution to the conflict is to end the occupation and secure the legitimate rights of the Palestinians to establish an independent state, indicating that the alternative to the two-state solution is the continuation of the conflict.

Earlier, Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres held a meeting to discuss the latest development in the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories. (end)

