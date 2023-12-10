India, S. Korea, US To Set Up Tech Trialogue

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: India, the US and South Korea will set up an informal“trilateral technology dialogue” in the first quarter of 2024. The announcement came as Washington and Seoul launched their Next Generation Critical and Emerging Technologies Dialogue on Friday two sides agreed to hold“National Security Council and National Security Office-led consultations with like-minded partners on critical and emerging technologies including through launching an informal trilateral technology dialogue with India in the first quarter of 2024”.The development comes as India concluded a series of pacts with advanced countries to spur innovation and investment in critical technologies. An Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), announced by India and the US in 2022, has been one high- profile example. The aim of this programme is to increase cooperation in strategic and defence technologies between the two countries, including their private sector and academia and New Delhi have also pushed for increased cooperation on critical technologies. The matter featured in the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Yoon Seok-Yeol on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi in September.“They reviewed progress on various areas of bilateral Special Strategic Partnership, including in trade and investment, defence production, semiconductors and EV battery technology. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues,” said the ministry of external affairs at the time had earlier reported that South Korea is keen to arrange for a visit by President Yoon to India early in 2024 in critical and emerging technologies has been a key focus for bilateral ties. The matter was discussed during Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri's meeting with South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin in Seoul this August. The latter also visited India in April, focusing on trade, investment and technology cooperation new India-US-Korea dialogue mechanism marks one of India's first such diplomatic arrangements on technology cooperation. However, India is part of the four-nation Quad's efforts to cooperate on 5G, 6G and other technologies.

