Jordan, Ireland Discuss Collaborative Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- The Jordanian-Irish Friendship Committee of the Senate, led by Mustafa Hamarneh, held talks on Sunday with Irish Ambassador Marianne Bolger.Hamarneh and committee members commended Ireland's stance on the Palestinian cause, citing its support for an immediate ceasefire in the war on Gaza. They called for increased international efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza and emphasized the international community's responsibility to ensure the delivery of essential aid to the region.Highlighting the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Ireland, Hamarneh underscored the need to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly in political, technological, economic, health, and educational sectors.Both sides acknowledged common positions on regional and international issues, aiming for regional security and peace.Bolger praised the robust Jordanian-Irish relations, especially in political matters. She acknowledged Jordan's efforts, led by King Abdullah II, in promoting peace and stability and providing humanitarian aid to Gaza.Bolger stressed the urgency of ending the Israeli aggression on Gaza, aligning with her country's position. She pointed out the difficult conditions in the Strip on the humanitarian level.Bolger underlined the significance of bolstering economic relations, expanding trade, and exploring collaboration in information technology, health, food, education, and agriculture with the Kingdom.