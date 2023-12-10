Romania Hails Expansion Of Southern Gas Corridor Towards New EU Markets - Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Romania reaffirms its continued support for the development of
resources in the Caspian region, being firmly committed to the
progress and expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor towards new
markets in the EU, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry, the Caspian region is currently
playing an increasingly important role in improving the security of
gas supply to Europe.
"This status implies position of reliable partner in ensuring
energy security of Europe, confirmed, among other things, by
efforts that have already been made regarding creation of new
transport infrastructure to bring gas to European markets," the
source stated.
It was emphasized that, in terms of regional dimension, Romania
is a consistent champion for increasing links and collaboration
between the EU and Caspian region countries.
At the same time, the Ministry stated that Romania is an active
supporter of the so-called Green Corridor project, which was formed
by regional partners such as Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Hungary to
utilize the substantial potential of renewable energy sources in
the Caspian Sea.
Meanwhile, the Southern Gas Corridor started transportation of
Azerbaijani gas to Europe on December 31, 2020. It transports gas
from the Caspian Sea region to European countries through Georgia
and Türkiye.
The project's cost totaled $33 billion, as compared to the
forecast $45 billion. Capital expenditures on the SGC project are
expected to be fully reimbursed within 8–10 years.
In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the EU agreed to increase the
volume of gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor from the
current 10 bcm to 20 bcm by 2027.
