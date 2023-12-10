Mild Sunday Weather Forecast In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec.10 (Petra) -- Mild temperatures are anticipated across most regions in the kingdom on Sunday, with relatively warm conditions expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, high-level clouds will be observed, accompanied by moderate southeast winds.On Monday, the weather will turn relatively cool, featuring partial to mostly cloudy skies. The conditions will remain moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Gradually, the southern and eastern regions will be impacted by an unsettled weather pattern, resulting in cloud formation at different altitudes and the possibility of rain in the southern areas, progressively extending towards the eastern parts. Intermittent heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, may occur.As the night progresses, the likelihood of rain will decrease. The winds will be moderate southeast, occasionally becoming active in the south and east, leading to localized dust stirring.Tuesday's weather will remain relatively cool, with partial to occasional cloudiness prevailing in most areas. Scattered showers are expected in parts of the southeastern regions. The winds will be moderate northeast, occasionally becoming active, causing dust to be raised in the Badia regions.Today's peak temperatures will be between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 8C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 27C and lows of 16C.