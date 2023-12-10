Marcos Jr In A Delicate And Dangerous Three-Front War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA –“History has proven that they are not serious and have no sincerity when it comes to peace negotiations,” declared Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte in a spirited speech castigating the Marcos Jr administration's plan to renew long-stalled peace negotiations with communist rebels.

“They will use this peace negotiation to betray the government and fool the people,” she said while claiming any deal with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its National People's Army (NPA) armed wing would be an“agreement with the devil.”

For months, former president Rodrigo Duterte and his supporters have been lambasting many of Ferdinand Marcos Jr's key policies, including his administration's rapid expansion of defense ties with Western allies, a break from Duterte's often heated antagonism toward the US and EU.

Earlier this year, Duterte personally visited Beijing to discuss ways to de-escalate bilateral tensions in the South China Sea without any coordination with the Philippine government.

For the first time, however, Sara has effectively joined her father's camp by openly criticizing a major pillar of Marcos Jr's national security policy. As such, there is growing speculation of an impending conflict between the two powerful political dynasties ahead of 2025 midterm elections.

If that weren't enough, Marcos Jr is now also grappling with the potential resurgence of the Islamic State to the country's restive southern island of Mindanao.

Last week, suspected terrorists reportedly belonging to the militant Dawla Islamiyah and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) groups targeted a Catholic mass in a major public university in the city of Marawi, the site of a months-long devastating siege by IS-affiliated militants in 2017.

A Filipino soldier uses binoculars during the siege of Marawi City by Islamic State-aligned militants, July 1, 2017. Photo: Twitter

All of a sudden, Marcos Jr is confronting multiple challenges at home just as Philippine-China maritime spats in the South China Sea intensify to what some fear could be a tipping point.

Deepening crises on the home front could undermine Manila's efforts to reorient its defense posture to focus on external security threats led by China's assertiveness over Philippine-claimed waters and maritime features.