China's Retail Sales Of Passenger Cars Grew 26 Pct In November


12/10/2023 12:16:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's retail sales of passenger cars reached 2.08 million units in November, an increase of 26 percent year on year, according to data from an industry association, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Total sales of passenger cars rose 5.3 percent year on year to exceed 19.34 million units in the first 11 months of the year, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed.

Production of passenger vehicles topped 2.64 million units, up 25 percent year on year in November.

Exports of passenger vehicles soared 50 percent from a year ago to 378,000 units last month, with new energy vehicles accounting for 23.5 percent of the total, the association said.

