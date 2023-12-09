Ukraine's Defense Minister, U.S. Dod Inspector General Talk Joint Monitoring Of Aid Use

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov of Ukraine met with the U.S. Department of Defense Inspector General, Robert Storch, to discuss issues of control of the utilization of security assistance provided to Ukraine.
That's according to Umerov's posting on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Met with the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense, Robert Storch. Read also:
Inspector General Storch spoke about the activities and powers of the DoD OIG, the priorities and principles followed by the employees of the main inspection. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) is in charge of overseeing the use of security assistance provided to Ukraine. Therefore, DoD OIG is interested in cooperation with its colleagues from Ukraine,” the minister wrote.
Minister Umerov
holds meeting with Cavoli, Aguto
He added that two representatives already work in Ukraine on a permanent basis.
“My top priority is the fight against corruption and I am personally interested in deepening cooperation with the DoD OIG in order to build an effective system of control and prevention of crimes and violations. Such work has already begun,” the minister stressed. Read also: Umerov
, Pritzker discuss joint production of weapons, equipment by Ukraine, US
He also invited Inspector General Storch to visit Kyiv.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 7, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with EUCOM chief Christopher Cavoli, and Commander for the Ukraine Defense Assistance Group Antonio Aguto.
MENAFN09122023000193011044ID1107564323
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.