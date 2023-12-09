Ukraine's Defense Minister, U.S. Dod Inspector General Talk Joint Monitoring Of Aid Use

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov of Ukraine met with the U.S. Department of Defense Inspector General, Robert Storch, to discuss issues of control of the utilization of security assistance provided to Ukraine.

That's according to Umerov's posting on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“Met with the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense, Robert Storch.

Inspector General Storch spoke about the activities and powers of the DoD OIG, the priorities and principles followed by the employees of the main inspection. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) is in charge of overseeing the use of security assistance provided to Ukraine. Therefore, DoD OIG is interested in cooperation with its colleagues from Ukraine,” the minister wrote.

Ministerholds meeting with Cavoli, Aguto

He added that two representatives already work in Ukraine on a permanent basis.

“My top priority is the fight against corruption and I am personally interested in deepening cooperation with the DoD OIG in order to build an effective system of control and prevention of crimes and violations. Such work has already begun,” the minister stressed.

, Pritzker discuss joint production of weapons, equipment by Ukraine, US

He also invited Inspector General Storch to visit Kyiv.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 7, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with EUCOM chief Christopher Cavoli, and Commander for the Ukraine Defense Assistance Group Antonio Aguto.