OIC Chief Denounces UNSC Failure Over Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Taha on Saturday denounced the failure of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to adopt a draft resolution for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

He warned in a press statement that failure during this critical time would certainly allow the Israeli occupation to keep escalating its aggression on the Palestinian people.

"The UNSC's failure negatively reflects on its role in maintaining international peace and security, protecting innocent civilians, and putting an end to this aggravating humanitarian tragedy as a result of the continuation of the atrocious Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," he said.

However, the OIC chief lauded all the countries that backed the UNSC's draft resolution, reiterating the necessity of continuing efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, ensure humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave and provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

A draft UNSC resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between the Israeli occupation forces and Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip was blocked by a US veto on Friday.

Thirteen UNSC members voted for the draft, put forward by the United Arab Emirates, while the US voted against and the United Kingdom abstained.

More than 96 UN member states backed the draft, which aimed to force both parties to the conflict into meeting their obligations under international humanitarian law, notably those relating to the protection of civilian population. (end)

