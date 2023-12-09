Iraq, US Seek To Stem Attacks On Diplomatic Missions In Baghdad

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed ways of halting attacks on diplomatic and Global Coalition missions in Iraq.

This came in a phone call made by the US secretary late Friday, focusing on bilateral security cooperation to address various challenges, the Iraqi Prime Minister's media office said in a press release.

During the phone conversation, both officials tackled recent attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad, emphasizing the importance of preventing such incidents as they undermine Iraq's sovereignty and stability, it said.

The Iraqi prime minister reiterated his country's commitment to protecting diplomatic missions and personnel within the Global Coalition mission, emphasizing that Iraqi security services are capable of pursuing the attackers.

On his part, the US secretary welcomed the Iraqi government's condemnation of the recent attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad, hailing its measures to arrest the perpetrators.

He underscored that such actions pose a threat to Iraq's internal security.

The US embassy in Baghdad on Friday came under a rocket attack, as the Iraqi prime minister instructed security agencies to capture and prosecute those responsible for the rocket attack. (end)

