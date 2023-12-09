Saeed Rides Carrera To Medium Tour Glory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Saeed Nasser Al Qadi yesterday won the Medium Tour individual honours following two error-free rides with Carrera Denfer on Day 1 of the sixth round of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour.

At Qatar Equestrian Federation's outdoor arena, Ambre De Beaufour, with Saeed Hamad Jumaa in the saddle, came second, while Mohammed Khalifa Albaker-ridden Verona finished third fastest in the feature event of the day.

NK Cafe (Saeed Nasser Al Qadi/Carrera Denfer, Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi/Morocco, and Hussain Saeed Haidan/Viahipi D'Auzay) won the Medium Tour team event.

Earlier, in the Small Tour 110/115 cm category, Khalifa Abdulla Al Khaldi clinched the victory astride Graffiti De Lully CH.

Quick Step, ridden by Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi, was the second fastest, while Mohammed Salem Al Marri, in the saddle of Nuance Van Het Goeshof, came third.

Al Shaqab Equine Education Department Manager Mohamed Jabir Al Khayarin and Future Riders School Manager Awad Al Qahtani presented the trophies to podium winners of Future Riders events.

In the opening event of the sixth leg of the popular series, Mohammed Faisal Al Marri won the Future Rider - 60 cm class following an impressive show astride Coco Chanel SB, while Noora Abdulaziz Al Rumaihi, who guided Tabra Blue L, finished second.

Fahad bin Nasser Al Thani and Tabra Blue were third fastest.

The Future Rider - 80 cm class saw Kroaat Van Orchid's clocking the fastest time with Khalid Jassim Al Suwaidi in the saddle. Soul Rebel, ridden by Mohammed Faisal Al Marri, was second fastest.

Hadi Mansour Al Shahwani and Coco Chanel SB finished third as all podium winners recorded flawless routines in the event reserved for junior riders.