Three People Killed In S. Lebanon Battles

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Three members of the Lebanese resistance groups have been martyred in battles against the Israeli occupation forces on Friday while four other people were injured by Israeli bombardment in southern border areas.

The four wounded perrsons include three Lebanese army soldiers: they were injured in an Israeli bombardment on Naqoura town and Rachaya Al Foukhar village, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army said a military hospital in Ain Ebel town came under an Israeli bombardment which resulted in material damage only.

The Israeli artillery also targeted several towns, including Houla, Markaba, Ayta Al-Shaab, Blida, Ramyah, Aitaroun and Bab Aitanite.

In response, the resistance launched missile attacks on several Israeli military sites in the occupied Lebanese towns of Kfarchouba, Sheba'a Farms and Ruwaisat Al-Alam. (end)

