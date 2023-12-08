Dubai: Hundreds Of Newborns Born On UAE Union Day Get Free Car Seats

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 2:59 PM

Newborns across Dubai's hospitals were gifted car seats by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on the occasion of UAE's 52nd Union Day celebrations.

This gesture was part of RTA's yearly traffic safety initiatives, conducted in collaboration with Dubai Police General HQ, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), UNICEF, and supported by the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) and Continental Tires.

Bader Alsiri, executive director of traffic at Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, reiterated the importance of awareness and community-oriented events undertaken during national occasions.“RTA capitalises on annual and seasonal occasions to disseminate awareness messages tailored to diverse ages and the community at large. It is part of RTA's responsibility to educate the community and minimise fatalities and injuries resulting from traffic incidents,” Alsiri said.

In collaboration with public and private partners, RTA developed an awareness campaign to commemorate Union Day, while also serving the objectives of traffic safety by urging parents to install a child seat in vehicles. Launched four years ago, the annual 'My Child's Union Day Gift' initiative began by allocating 200 child seats across 17 hospitals. This year, the number of child seats soared to 450 seats, distributed to 29 Dubai hospitals.

"This initiative is based on the idea that every child born during the Union Day celebrations (from December 1 to 5) deserves a suitable gift - a child seat. RTA coordinates in advance with DHA and hospitals that have maternity wards to estimate the number of expected births in each hospital. The allocation of child seats is then tailored to match these estimated birth figures,” said Alsiri.

Saji Thomas, child protection chief at UNICEF Gulf Area Office commended the 'My Child's Union Day Gift' initiative on Union Day.

He highlighted the importance of persistent efforts to elevate community awareness about traffic safety and urge parents to use child seats in vehicles. Thomas expressed his gratitude towards RTA for its dedication towards child protection and safety.“UNICEF is committed to collaborating with the Dubai government and all partners in promoting a culture of children's rights and the role of community in protecting children and their development within a secure environment,” said Thomas.

