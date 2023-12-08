Nokia – Du To Lead In UAE With 5G-Advanced Redcap

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





· The 5G-Advanced RedCap trial demonstrates du's readiness to trial innovative use cases that could unlock new revenue opportunities in the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Nokia and du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), announced the successful conclusion of the UAE's first 5G-Advanced 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) trial over a commercial network. The trial showcased the readiness of du's 5G network for innovative use cases in areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, and Industry 4.0 to address 5G monetization challenges.



The two companies trialed MediaTek's T300 series RedCap test equipment in du's 5G Standalone (SA) Radio Access Network (RAN) built with Nokia's AirScale radio products, leveraging the existing mid-band Spectrum. This will follow extending RedCap over low band frequencies, ensuring extreme coverage and connectivity. Notably, the low band in 600MHz, is a vital connectivity band currently under discussion at the World Radio Conference WRC-23 taking place in Dubai.



With RedCap devices expected to be commercially available from 2024, it will significantly augment du's diversified use case portfolio to include cost-efficient 5G home wireless, wearables, video surveillance, and wireless industrial sensors.

5G devices commonly feature intricate hardware and energy-intensive capabilities, resulting in higher cost, size, and power consumption. RedCap technology is dedicated to streamlining 5G devices, specifically targeting compact IoT devices like wearables and health trackers, as well as ruggedized routers and sensors for environmental or condition-based monitoring. These devices exhibit lower demands for battery life and reduced bandwidth requirements. RedCap ensures they sustain performance while optimizing their power efficiency. Nokia has been instrumental in driving the evolution of RedCap IoT functionality in collaboration with the telecommunications industry.



Saleem Alblooshi, chief technology officer at du, said: “This collaboration introduces the revolutionary 5G-Advanced RedCap functionalities, enabling seamless connectivity of RedCap devices to cutting-edge 5G networks. Nokia's unparalleled innovation simplifies and pioneers the development of 5G devices, particularly wearables and small IoT devices, significantly enhancing LTE-CAT4 performance and optimizing energy efficiency. These remarkable technological advancements are pivotal in propelling Industry 4.0 revolution.”

Mikko Lavanti, senior vice president at Nokia MEA, said: “This new collaboration between du and Nokia represents not only a significant step forward in the monetization of 5G technology but also solidifies the UAE's position as a pioneer in the evolution of 5G use cases for society and enterprises. As the collaboration progresses, both companies are poised to revolutionize the way we experience and interact with 5G technology, unlocking unprecedented possibilities for innovation and connectivity.”

Dr Ho-Chi Hwang, general manager of Wireless Communication System and partnerships at MediaTek, said: “It's essential to bring new capabilities of 5G to the UAE, and this trial is an important step in that direction. We are proud to have provided our RedCap devices to further develop the ecosystem for 5G monetization. We hope, by pioneering the technology in the Middle East and Africa region, MediaTek will be able to assure our customers of more innovative 5G products and services coming their way.”