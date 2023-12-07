Madame Tussauds Singapore Launches First Dua Lipa Wax Figure In Asia

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 December 2023 - Right on the heels of the launch of her much-awaited new single "Houdini", the iconic wax attraction Madame Tussauds Singapore welcomes Grammy Award-winning British pop star, Dua Lipa's latest wax figure to its doors! Dua Lipa's fifth wax figure is dressed in a blue iridescent ruffle top and holographic pants, which was inspired by her performance outfit worn during the UEFA Champion League Finals in 2018.





Dua Lipa's fifth wax figure is dressed in a blue iridescent ruffle top and holographic pants.

The global pop superstar, Dua Lipa who has a whopping 88M followers on Instagram is admired by her fans for her popular hit singles including "One Kiss', "Levitating" and "Don't Stop". Dua Lipa has had an impactful year in 2023 with her acting debut in "Barbie", with the release of hit single "Dance The Night". While fans of Dua Lipa wait for her upcoming album release in 2024, fans can take this opportunity to meet her wax twin in Madame Tussauds Singapore and snag a selfie.



"Madame Tussauds Singapore is pleased to be the first attraction in Asia to have Dua Lipa's figure so fans in the region can look forward to getting up close and personal with the star," said Steven Chung, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore. The meticulously crafted wax figure took approximately six months to create by a team of highly trained studio artists in London. Each strand of hair was individually inserted by hand, taking about five weeks to complete her head of hair alone.



Fans who are excited to see Dua Lipa's wax figure can visit Madame Tussauds Singapore's website at to purchase attraction tickets and witness the craftsmanship that have gone into creating this remarkable tribute to one of the greatest pop singers of our time.





--br-/>

Hashtag: #MadameTussaudsSingapore #MadameTussauds

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Madame Tussauds Madame Tussauds has been inviting people to walk the red carpet and get closer to the revered – and feared – for over 250 years. With over 23 attractions in the world's top destination cities, we are dedicated to giving millions of visitors the opportunity to mingle with the mighty from A-listers to music legends, heroes of sport, to infamous world leaders. Today, we continue to partner with the global icons of a generation to create astonishing lifelike figures from sittings and offer exciting and interactive experiences to ensure guests have never felt closer to fame.



About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's Number 1 and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates 130 attractions, 20 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its 67 million guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its 28,000 employees (peak season). For more information,

MENAFN07122023003551001712ID1107558416