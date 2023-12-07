IMF To Decide On Next Tranche For Ukraine On Dec 11

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The IMF Executive Board is scheduled to meet next Monday to discuss the second review of the EFF program for Ukraine, which will open the possibility of receiving the next tranche for the Ukrainian economy.

This was announced on Thursday at a press briefing in Washington by Julie Kozack, Director at IMF's Communications Department, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

It is expected that on Monday, December 11, the Executive Board will consider the issue of the second review, the IMF representative said.

She confirmed that in case of a positive decision, the next tranche of the IMF program for Ukraine will amount to about $900 million.

As Ukrinform reported, on March 31, 2023, the IMF Board of Executive Directors approved a four-year program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Ukraine in the amount of $15.6 billion.

On November 10, the Prime Minister of Ukraine announced that an agreement has been reached with the IMF at the staff level on a second review of the EFF program, which will make it possible to disburse the third tranche of the Fund's program to Ukraine.