Baku Fashion Week Demonstrates Stunning Gowns With National Motifs

The second day of the 1 season of Baku Fashion Week has started with a breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel Baku with specially invited BFW guest Lilia Rakh.

As part of a closed morning event, one of the most influential women in the fashion world spoke about the profession of a buyer, about the trends and trends of the season. From general information, she moved on to more private stories and shared with the audience important milestones from her own life and secrets borrowed from her rich life experience, Azernews reports.

Furthermore, fashion shows took place at the Baku Convention Center.

Spanish brand Karolina's Kingdom was first presented to the fashionistas. Opening with fiery flamenco dancing, the fashion show demonstrated feminine looks that embraced a discreet sensuality rooted in Spain's rich culture.

Foreign motifs gave way to national ones when the collection of the Azerbaijani brand Anara Zakirli was shown next on the catwalk

Anara founded the brand of the same name in 2018, and over the five years of her creative activity, she was remembered as a designer who prioritized the historical value of the national ornaments of Azerbaijan.

This happened this time too - the brand's new collection, the main source of which was carpet motifs, demonstrated a modern interpretation of prints borrowed from carpet weaving schools in various regions of the country.

Perhaps the most intriguing show of the day was the debut show from the new brand-Other Azer. The brand's desire to stand out was clearly demonstrated not only through its name, but also through a short video before the show itself, in which popular personalities who have achieved success in various fields spoke on screen about what it is like to be different.

The name of the collection In the shadow signified not only the black color that was used in its creation, but also the desire of the founder and designer of the brand to remain in the shadows.

In any case, both he and the models came to the catwalk wearing balaclavas and masks that hid their faces, which gave the show an atmosphere of mystery and enigma.

Yol collection of Firuza Isabayli's brand undoubtedly received the palm in terms of the depth of its philosophical component among all the shows. As the author herself admitted, the collection is dedicated to equality, harmony and humanity and is built on contrasts and symbols used, each of which is a reference to one of the religions. Hand-embroidered outfits made from luxurious fabrics gave way to final images that were their complete opposite - white robes sewn from sheets. Despite the many variations among viewers as to what the final images could mean, the author of the collection herself added the following meaning to its finale: it was a figurative erasure of all boundaries, leaving behind only man's love and faith that God is one.

The most anticipated show of the day was the closing show from the Scandar brand. The founder and designer of the brand, Anar Iskandarli, already remembered by all fashionistas of the capital for his previous shows, this time chose a more abstract theme for his new collection - the search for light in the dark.

In order to emphasize the chosen theme, the guests of the show were given lanterns with which they could highlight the appearance of each model, of which, by the way, there were 37 in the show.

The fashion show was conditionally divided into three colorful chapters: black (symbolizing pain and suffering), red (hope and faith in the best) and culminating white (victory of good over evil and the right to freedom).

Baku Fashion Week was organized by ModePoint and Stock. ModePoint is a project created to support the development of the fashion industry in our country and to organize fashion events both within Azerbaijan and abroad.

For two years in a row, every summer ModePoint organizes Fashion Sunset fashion shows, taking place on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

In turn, Stock is a concept store that plays the role of the first broad fashion platform, uniting more than 100 Azerbaijani brands. Stock's main goal is to promote the development of the local fashion industry, support young designers and bring local brands to the global level.

The main director of Baku Fashion Week is Nina Drako (Poland). Nina is the creator and participant of a number of successful international shows for various designers and brands.

Nina's style of work is always about the atmosphere, energy and special aesthetics of each show.

She is also known as the creative director of the international modeling agency Nagorny models management. In turn, Evgenia Chernyshova (Belarus), who has extensive experience in international projects, plays the role of choreographer for the first season of Baku Fashion Week.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, Milli and Turkic.