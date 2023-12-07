Baku Fashion Week Demonstrates Stunning Gowns With National Motifs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The second day of the 1 season of Baku Fashion Week has started
with a breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel Baku with specially
invited BFW guest Lilia Rakh.
As part of a closed morning event, one of the most influential
women in the fashion world spoke about the profession of a buyer,
about the trends and trends of the season. From general
information, she moved on to more private stories and shared with
the audience important milestones from her own life and secrets
borrowed from her rich life experience, Azernews reports.
Furthermore, fashion shows took place at the Baku Convention
Center.
Spanish brand Karolina's Kingdom was first presented to the
fashionistas. Opening with fiery flamenco dancing, the fashion show
demonstrated feminine looks that embraced a discreet sensuality
rooted in Spain's rich culture.
Foreign motifs gave way to national ones when the collection of
the Azerbaijani brand Anara Zakirli was shown next on the
catwalk
Anara founded the brand of the same name in 2018, and over the
five years of her creative activity, she was remembered as a
designer who prioritized the historical value of the national
ornaments of Azerbaijan.
This happened this time too - the brand's new collection, the
main source of which was carpet motifs, demonstrated a modern
interpretation of prints borrowed from carpet weaving schools in
various regions of the country.
Perhaps the most intriguing show of the day was the debut show
from the new brand-Other Azer. The brand's desire to stand out was
clearly demonstrated not only through its name, but also through a
short video before the show itself, in which popular personalities
who have achieved success in various fields spoke on screen about
what it is like to be different.
The name of the collection In the shadow signified not only the
black color that was used in its creation, but also the desire of
the founder and designer of the brand to remain in the shadows.
In any case, both he and the models came to the catwalk wearing
balaclavas and masks that hid their faces, which gave the show an
atmosphere of mystery and enigma.
Yol collection of Firuza Isabayli's brand undoubtedly received
the palm in terms of the depth of its philosophical component among
all the shows. As the author herself admitted, the collection is
dedicated to equality, harmony and humanity and is built on
contrasts and symbols used, each of which is a reference to one of
the religions. Hand-embroidered outfits made from luxurious fabrics
gave way to final images that were their complete opposite - white
robes sewn from sheets. Despite the many variations among viewers
as to what the final images could mean, the author of the
collection herself added the following meaning to its finale: it
was a figurative erasure of all boundaries, leaving behind only
man's love and faith that God is one.
The most anticipated show of the day was the closing show from
the Scandar brand. The founder and designer of the brand, Anar
Iskandarli, already remembered by all fashionistas of the capital
for his previous shows, this time chose a more abstract theme for
his new collection - the search for light in the dark.
In order to emphasize the chosen theme, the guests of the show
were given lanterns with which they could highlight the appearance
of each model, of which, by the way, there were 37 in the show.
The fashion show was conditionally divided into three colorful
chapters: black (symbolizing pain and suffering), red (hope and
faith in the best) and culminating white (victory of good over evil
and the right to freedom).
Baku Fashion Week was organized by ModePoint and Stock.
ModePoint is a project created to support the development of the
fashion industry in our country and to organize fashion events both
within Azerbaijan and abroad.
For two years in a row, every summer ModePoint organizes Fashion
Sunset fashion shows, taking place on the shores of the Caspian
Sea.
In turn, Stock is a concept store that plays the role of the
first broad fashion platform, uniting more than 100 Azerbaijani
brands. Stock's main goal is to promote the development of the
local fashion industry, support young designers and bring local
brands to the global level.
The main director of Baku Fashion Week is Nina Drako (Poland).
Nina is the creator and participant of a number of successful
international shows for various designers and brands.
Nina's style of work is always about the atmosphere, energy and
special aesthetics of each show.
She is also known as the creative director of the international
modeling agency Nagorny models management. In turn, Evgenia
Chernyshova (Belarus), who has extensive experience in
international projects, plays the role of choreographer for the
first season of Baku Fashion Week.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli and Turkic.
