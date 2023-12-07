Baku Hosts Meeting Of Azerbaijani-British Intergovernmental Commission

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The sixth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on
Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great
Britain and Northern Ireland has started in Baku, Azernews reports.
It is planned to discuss cooperation between the two countries
in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure,
information and communication technologies, cyber security, digital
economy, and other sectors.
The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Energy Minister
Parviz Shahbazov and British Minister of State for Exports Lord
Malcolm Offord.
According to Parviz Shahbazov, today's discussions will open new
opportunities in terms of the interests of the two countries.
The Minister noted that the volume of trade turnover between
Azerbaijan and the UK has increased significantly in 2022 compared
to 2021 and exceeded $1 billion.
"In the first 11 months of this year, trade deals worth 734
million US dollars were concluded between the two countries.
Azerbaijan mainly exports crude oil and equipment to the UK," the
Minister emphasized.
"Today, 662 British companies operate in our country. They
mainly operate in the fields of energy, industry, transport,
construction, agriculture, and trade," the minister added.
MENAFN07122023000195011045ID1107552665
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.