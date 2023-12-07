High Time Now To Agree On Visa-Free Regime Between Azerbaijan, UK - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. It is high time to sign a bilateral agreement providing for a visa-free regime between Azerbaijan and the UK, said Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports.

Shahbazov said this during the meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK.

"I would like to draw attention to several cases when Azerbaijani citizens, including officials, students, and business representatives, faced difficulties in obtaining visas to the UK. It is high time to sign a bilateral agreement providing for a visa-free regime between our countries. In addition, as noted above, the early signing of the Agreement on Partnership and Cooperation, virtual meetings of the co-chairs twice a year, and regular contact of experts in thematic areas to ensure the smooth operation of the Intergovernmental Commission would make a significant contribution to the expansion of our cooperation," he said.

The 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland started today in Baku.

The meeting will address the issues of cooperation between the two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, digital economy, and other fields.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.

