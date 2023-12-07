High Time Now To Agree On Visa-Free Regime Between Azerbaijan, UK - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. It is high time
to sign a bilateral agreement providing for a visa-free regime
between Azerbaijan and the UK, said Azerbaijani Minister of Energy
Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports.
Shahbazov said this during the meeting of the Joint Commission
on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK.
"I would like to draw attention to several cases when
Azerbaijani citizens, including officials, students, and business
representatives, faced difficulties in obtaining visas to the UK.
It is high time to sign a bilateral agreement providing for a
visa-free regime between our countries. In addition, as noted
above, the early signing of the Agreement on Partnership and
Cooperation, virtual meetings of the co-chairs twice a year, and
regular contact of experts in thematic areas to ensure the smooth
operation of the Intergovernmental Commission would make a
significant contribution to the expansion of our cooperation," he
said.
The 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation
between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland started today
in Baku.
The meeting will address the issues of cooperation between the
two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare,
infrastructure, information and communication technologies,
cybersecurity, digital economy, and other fields.
The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy
Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in
the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.
