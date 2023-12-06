Sheikh Joaan Participates In ANOC Executive Council Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Lausanne, Switzerland: Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani attended the 88th ANOC Executive Board Meeting, participating via videoconference on the 6th of December 2023.

The meeting convened in Lausanne, Switzerland, bringing together prominent figures in the world of international sports administration.

The meeting saw the presentation of reports from the five continental associations: the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), the European Olympic Committee (EOC), the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the Oceania National Olympic Committee (ONOC), and the Pan American Sports Organization.

The comprehensive reports provided insights into the progress, challenges and achievements of each association over the past year.

Additionally, HE Sheikh Joaan and the Executive Council members were briefed on the ongoing preparations for the upcoming ANOC General Assembly which is scheduled to take place in Cascais, Portugal in 2024.

Throughout the meeting, the Executive Council deliberated on a diverse range of agenda items, demonstrating their commitment to fostering collaboration, and made informed decisions that contribute to the advancement of the Olympic Movement.