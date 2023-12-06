Al Shaqab To Showcase Equestrian Heritage At Darb Al Saai

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation, has announced its participation in the events and activities related to equestrianism at the Darb Al Saai permanent venue in Umm Salal from December 10 to 18.

The event aims to provide a close-up introduction to Qatari heritage, particularly concerning Arabian horses and their various ancient uses. This is done to instill a love for horses, encourage horseback riding for children, and promote the heritage aspect of horse riding, which is an integral part of Qatari heritage.

This year, Al Shaqab is participating in pony riding activities for children, alongside heritage shows and parades presented by the riders of Equine Education Academy.

Mohamed al-Khayarin, manager, Equine Education Department at Al Shaqab, said: "National Day is an opportunity for us to celebrate our country's achievements so far. It is also an occasion to revive Qatar's rich heritage with Arabian horses, which we aim to achieve through our participation in Darb Al Saai. We offer diverse activities designed to instill a love for horses among the younger generations, considering it an integral part of our ancestors' heritage.”

Through its annual participation in Darb Al Saai, Al Shaqab aims to engage with the community, raise awareness, and educate about everything related to the field of horses and the sports associated with them. Horses represent a sport that has been passed down through generations, connecting the present with the traditions of fathers and forefathers.

The events of Darb Al Saai, encompassing the way of life in the past, contribute to portraying a vivid image of historical atmospheres. They take visitors on a journey through history, allowing them to witness the lifestyle of ancestors. The goal is to preserve heritage and enhance values of loyalty and belonging to the homeland, a statement added.

