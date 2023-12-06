Azizi Developments, Midea Group Partner For Fourth Phase Of Riviera

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced its partnership with the renowned Midea Group for the supply of chillers for air-conditioning, fan coil units (FCU), and fresh air handling units (FAHU) for six buildings in the fourth phase of Azizi's flagship project, Riviera in MBR City.

Established in 1968, Midea Group has become a major global conglomerate and one of the world's largest appliance manufacturers. Specializing in a diverse range of products, including air conditioners, refrigerators, and kitchen appliances, Midea has expanded its reach to become a prominent player in the international market. The company's portfolio extends to robotics, industrial automation, and smart home technology. With strategic investments and acquisitions, Midea continues to be a leading force in the consumer electronics and home appliances industry, recognized for its innovation and global presence.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said:“We're thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Midea Group, the renowned global manufacturer and key player in the home appliance space. At Azizi, our unwavering dedication is to delivering excellence in products and services, ensuring a tangible and lasting impact for our valued investors and end-users. As we join forces with Midea, we eagerly anticipate the prospect of exceeding expectations and going above and beyond our pledges, reinforcing our commitment to unparalleled quality and customer satisfaction.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments' award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain 'joie de vivre' - a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins - a vast, lush-green social space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse - home of the Dubai World Cup - as well as Dubai's most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments' most coveted projects.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi's residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE's second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai's key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.